Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 7
9:44 p.m.: Rocky D. Salyers, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
11:10 p.m.: Travis Lee Curtsinger, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of confinement.
Oct. 8
6:56 a.m.: Chad Everett Coleman, 39, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana (with a prior).
Oct. 9
2:09 a.m.: Abagail Nicolette Kennedy, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
6:35 p.m.: James Nathanal Levell, 24, Versailles, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness.
9:13 p.m.: Jacob Edward Keihn, 27, St. Paul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Greensburg Fire
Oct. 9
11:17 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Franklin and North streets.
4:16 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 810 Beechwood Lane.
Letts Fire
Oct. 9
8:55 a.m.: Mutual aid reported on CR 1000 N., Jennings County.
Millhousen Fire
Oct. 9
4:08 p.m.: Mutual aid reported at 6994 W. Millhousen, Ripley County.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 7
1:39p.m.: Charles Earl Hendrickson, 30, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of violation of juvenile/family compulsory school attendance order, forgery, and theft from a coin operated machine or device.
9:51 p.m.: Austin Dean Allen, 24, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.
Oct. 8
4:15 p.m.: Mark Allen Logsdon, 42, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of failure to appear and resisting.
7:21 p.m.: Richard Gonzales, 68, Muncie, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
