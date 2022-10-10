Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Oct. 7

9:44 p.m.: Rocky D. Salyers, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.

11:10 p.m.: Travis Lee Curtsinger, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of confinement.

Oct. 8

6:56 a.m.: Chad Everett Coleman, 39, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana (with a prior).

Oct. 9

2:09 a.m.: Abagail Nicolette Kennedy, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

6:35 p.m.: James Nathanal Levell, 24, Versailles, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness.

9:13 p.m.: Jacob Edward Keihn, 27, St. Paul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Greensburg Fire

Oct. 9

11:17 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Franklin and North streets.

4:16 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 810 Beechwood Lane.

Letts Fire

Oct. 9

8:55 a.m.: Mutual aid reported on CR 1000 N., Jennings County.

Millhousen Fire

Oct. 9

4:08 p.m.: Mutual aid reported at 6994 W. Millhousen, Ripley County.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Oct. 7

1:39p.m.: Charles Earl Hendrickson, 30, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of violation of juvenile/family compulsory school attendance order, forgery, and theft from a coin operated machine or device.

9:51 p.m.: Austin Dean Allen, 24, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

Oct. 8

4:15 p.m.: Mark Allen Logsdon, 42, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of failure to appear and resisting.

7:21 p.m.: Richard Gonzales, 68, Muncie, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

