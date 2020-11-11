Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Nov. 9
2:11 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1700 block of E. Ind. 46.
2:20 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 24,000 block of W. Ind. 46.
Nov. 10
2:30 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1500 block of Lammers Pike.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Nov. 9
10:33 a.m.: Christopher G. Becker, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on two preliminary charges of probation violation.
12:18 p.m.: Kylee Lynn Isenberg, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
2:31 p.m.: Cole Tylar-Wayne Lewis, 29, Elizabethtown, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
5:57 p.m.: William R. Dyer Jr., 40, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:55 p.m.: Eric Wayne Wall, 34, Holton, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 10
3:47 p.m.: John Richard Lee, 61, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:07 p.m.: William Earl Thompson, 41, Milroy, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:56 p.m.: Roy A. Hersley, 50, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and confinement.
Incidents
Nov. 9
6:07 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 10,000 block of W. CR 1300 S.
11:48 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 2800 block of N. CR 700 W.
4:50 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2000 block of W. CR 800 S.
6:18 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2000 block of W. CR 800 S.
6:34 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 200 block of N. Williamson St., Westport.
Nov. 10
5:59 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 800 block of S. Boulevard Rd.
8:15 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of E. Washington St.
8:33 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 700 block of S. CR 550 W.
11:10 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported at Ind. 3 and CR 400 S.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Nov. 9
12:18 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln St.
1:07 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 300 block of E. Fourth St.
1:31 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of S. East St.
4:54 p.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.
Nov. 10
2:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut St.
11:56 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.
Letts Fire Dept.
Nov. 9
4:50 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2000 block of W. CR 800 S.
6:18 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2000 block of W. CR 800 S.
6:41 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 60 SW. and 400 S.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Nov. 9
1:10 p.m.: Theft reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.
4:25 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.
9:29 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 200 block of S. Maple St., Osgood.
7:37 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 8600 block of N. CR 600 E., Sunman.
Nov. 10
12:24 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.
6:30 p.m.: Injury accident reported at E. Ind. 48 and N. Ind. 101.
7:09 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 8300 block of N. CR 900 W., Greensburg.
7:50 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 500 N. and 950 W., Holton.
St. Paul Marshal
Oct. 9
11:48 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 2800 block of N. CR. 700 W.
