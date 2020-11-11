Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

Nov. 9

2:11 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1700 block of E. Ind. 46.

2:20 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 24,000 block of W. Ind. 46.

Nov. 10

2:30 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1500 block of Lammers Pike.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

Nov. 9

10:33 a.m.: Christopher G. Becker, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on two preliminary charges of probation violation.

12:18 p.m.: Kylee Lynn Isenberg, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.

2:31 p.m.: Cole Tylar-Wayne Lewis, 29, Elizabethtown, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

5:57 p.m.: William R. Dyer Jr., 40, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6:55 p.m.: Eric Wayne Wall, 34, Holton, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Nov. 10

3:47 p.m.: John Richard Lee, 61, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:07 p.m.: William Earl Thompson, 41, Milroy, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:56 p.m.: Roy A. Hersley, 50, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and confinement.

Incidents

Nov. 9

6:07 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 10,000 block of W. CR 1300 S.

11:48 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 2800 block of N. CR 700 W.

4:50 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2000 block of W. CR 800 S.

6:18 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2000 block of W. CR 800 S.

6:34 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 200 block of N. Williamson St., Westport.

Nov. 10

5:59 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 800 block of S. Boulevard Rd.

8:15 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of E. Washington St.

8:33 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 700 block of S. CR 550 W.

11:10 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported at Ind. 3 and CR 400 S.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Nov. 9

12:18 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln St.

1:07 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 300 block of E. Fourth St.

1:31 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of S. East St.

4:54 p.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.

Nov. 10

2:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut St.

11:56 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.

Letts Fire Dept.

Nov. 9

4:50 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2000 block of W. CR 800 S.

6:18 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2000 block of W. CR 800 S.

6:41 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 60 SW. and 400 S.

Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Nov. 9

1:10 p.m.: Theft reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.

4:25 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.

9:29 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 200 block of S. Maple St., Osgood.

7:37 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 8600 block of N. CR 600 E., Sunman.

Nov. 10

12:24 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 3600 block of E. CR 200 S., Dillsboro.

6:30 p.m.: Injury accident reported at E. Ind. 48 and N. Ind. 101.

7:09 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 8300 block of N. CR 900 W., Greensburg.

7:50 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 500 N. and 950 W., Holton.

St. Paul Marshal

Oct. 9

11:48 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 2800 block of N. CR. 700 W.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you