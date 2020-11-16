Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Nov. 13
4:50 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 100 block of Indiana Ave.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Nov. 13
3:58 p.m.: Skyler Wayne Moody, 21, New Point, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
4:19 p.m.: Consuela Sierra Leyva, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:49 p.m.: Tess Ann Luers, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
Nov. 14
6:52 p.m.: Charles Ryan Mullins, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Nov. 15
12:03 a.m.: Michael J. Feaster, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
3:03 a.m.: Thomas Jerald Collins, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, and public intoxication.
8:43 a.m.: Hunter Gregory Raeth, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
4:52 p.m.: Joyce D. Bradley, 76, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
4:52 p.m.: Troy D. Nordhoff, 56, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
Incidents
Nov. 13
3:08 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 400 block of N. Range St., Westport.
3:58 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Dr.
Nov. 15
6:06 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1000 block of E. Base Road.
1:57 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 6300 block of W. Ind. 46.
Nov. 16
2:31 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 2300 block of S. CR 700 W.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Nov. 11
11:30 a.m.: Gage N. Ramer, 26, Osccola, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
12:30 p.m.: Anthony K. Lowery, 46, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:25 p.m.: Michael T. Gates, 21, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 15
8:20 a.m.: William T. McCarty, 33, Middletown, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Nov. 13
5:18 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Dr.
Nov. 15
5:35 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at Monfort and Thomas.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Nov. 13
11:31 a.m: Theft reported in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln St.
11:47 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 500 block of W. Main St.
12:19 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Dr.
3:05 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of S. Ireland St.
3:58 p.m.: Resisting reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Dr.
Nov. 14
6:40 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.
11:28 p.m.: Sex offense reported at First and Franklin.
Nov. 15
1:16 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 1400 block of N. Liberty Circle Dr.
7:48 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way.
Letts Fire Dept.
Nov. 16
2:31 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 2300 block of S. CR 700 W. The Millhousen and Napoleon fire departments also were dispatched.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Nov. 13
9:09 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Ind. 129, Milan.
2:08 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of W. CR 600 S.
Nov. 14
10:05 p.m.: Fight reported in the 600 block of S. High St., Versailles.
10:29 p.m.: Overdose reported in Lawrenceburg.
Nov. 15
8:51 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 300 block of N. Walnut St., Osgood.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Nov. 13
2:32 p.m.: Naomi K. Smith, 35, Syracuse, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Nov. 14
4:50 p.m.: Jack Ensley, 41, Greensburg, was arrested for being in violation of a community correction placement.
Westport Fire Dept.
Nov. 15
3:41 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at Ind. 3 and CR 150 W.
