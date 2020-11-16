Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

Nov. 13

4:50 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 100 block of Indiana Ave.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Nov. 13

3:58 p.m.: Skyler Wayne Moody, 21, New Point, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.

4:19 p.m.: Consuela Sierra Leyva, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:49 p.m.: Tess Ann Luers, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.

Nov. 14

6:52 p.m.: Charles Ryan Mullins, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Nov. 15

12:03 a.m.: Michael J. Feaster, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

3:03 a.m.: Thomas Jerald Collins, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, and public intoxication.

8:43 a.m.: Hunter Gregory Raeth, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

4:52 p.m.: Joyce D. Bradley, 76, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.

4:52 p.m.: Troy D. Nordhoff, 56, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.

Incidents

Nov. 13

3:08 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 400 block of N. Range St., Westport.

3:58 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Dr.

Nov. 15

6:06 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1000 block of E. Base Road.

1:57 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 6300 block of W. Ind. 46.

Nov. 16

2:31 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 2300 block of S. CR 700 W.

Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Nov. 11

11:30 a.m.: Gage N. Ramer, 26, Osccola, was arrested on an unspecified charge.

12:30 p.m.: Anthony K. Lowery, 46, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:25 p.m.: Michael T. Gates, 21, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Nov. 15

8:20 a.m.: William T. McCarty, 33, Middletown, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

Nov. 13

5:18 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Dr.

Nov. 15

5:35 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at Monfort and Thomas.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Nov. 13

11:31 a.m: Theft reported in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln St.

11:47 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 500 block of W. Main St.

12:19 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Dr.

3:05 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of S. Ireland St.

3:58 p.m.: Resisting reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Dr.

Nov. 14

6:40 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.

11:28 p.m.: Sex offense reported at First and Franklin.

Nov. 15

1:16 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 1400 block of N. Liberty Circle Dr.

7:48 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way.

Letts Fire Dept.

Nov. 16

2:31 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 2300 block of S. CR 700 W. The Millhousen and Napoleon fire departments also were dispatched.

Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Nov. 13

9:09 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Ind. 129, Milan.

2:08 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of W. CR 600 S.

Nov. 14

10:05 p.m.: Fight reported in the 600 block of S. High St., Versailles.

10:29 p.m.: Overdose reported in Lawrenceburg.

Nov. 15

8:51 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 300 block of N. Walnut St., Osgood.

Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Nov. 13

2:32 p.m.: Naomi K. Smith, 35, Syracuse, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

Nov. 14

4:50 p.m.: Jack Ensley, 41, Greensburg, was arrested for being in violation of a community correction placement.

Westport Fire Dept.

Nov. 15

3:41 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at Ind. 3 and CR 150 W.

