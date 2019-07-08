Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

July 5

3:43 p.m.: Larry E. Furlow, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of parole revocation.

4:55 p.m.: Kayla Jo Hooten, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:05 p.m.: Nicholas Robert Hudson, 34, Indianapolis, was arrested on two unspecified warrants as well as preliminary charges of false identity statement and habitual traffic offender.

9:20 p.m.: Christina D. Grider, 39, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

9:24 p.m.: Dalton Leroy Grider, 18, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and intimidation.

9:40 p.m.: Russell R. McFarland, 60, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

July 6

2:09 a.m.: Tara Renee Unterbrink, 29, Franklin, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

12:30 p.m.: Kelby Scott Jones, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession/use of a Legend drug or precursor, theft, and possession of meth.

Clarksburg Fire

July 6

7:56 p.m.: Fire/lines down reported in the 1200 block of NE Kiowa Trail.

Greensburg Fire

July 6

12:14 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 500 block of N. Broadway Street.

July 7

2:08 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Broadway and Washington.

