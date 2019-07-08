Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 5
3:43 p.m.: Larry E. Furlow, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of parole revocation.
4:55 p.m.: Kayla Jo Hooten, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:05 p.m.: Nicholas Robert Hudson, 34, Indianapolis, was arrested on two unspecified warrants as well as preliminary charges of false identity statement and habitual traffic offender.
9:20 p.m.: Christina D. Grider, 39, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
9:24 p.m.: Dalton Leroy Grider, 18, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and intimidation.
9:40 p.m.: Russell R. McFarland, 60, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
July 6
2:09 a.m.: Tara Renee Unterbrink, 29, Franklin, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
12:30 p.m.: Kelby Scott Jones, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession/use of a Legend drug or precursor, theft, and possession of meth.
Clarksburg Fire
July 6
7:56 p.m.: Fire/lines down reported in the 1200 block of NE Kiowa Trail.
Greensburg Fire
July 6
12:14 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 500 block of N. Broadway Street.
July 7
2:08 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Broadway and Washington.
