Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
Aug. 20
11:27 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 6143 E. CR 900 S., Rushville. Tax records indicate this property is owned by the Larry T. Johnson Revocable Living Trust.
1:40 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 7991 E. CR 1000 S., Rush County. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Johnny Dean Byrd and Heidi Joy Kessler.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 19
11:38 p.m.: Bryan Dwayne Wood, 35, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 20
5:12 p.m.: Alexis Caban Soto, 35, Seymour, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic and possession of a firearm by a serious felon.
11:46 p.m.: Jason E. Yorn, 43, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Aug. 21
10:40 a.m.: Madalynn Mae Hadley, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of trafficking with an inmate and possession of meth.
Greensburg Fire
Aug. 20
7:10 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 2090 S. CR 280 E., at Decatur Hills Landfill, Inc. Millhousen, Napoleon and New Point were also dispatched.
New Point Fire
Aug. 20
2:20 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Ind. 46 and CR 600 E.
Westport Fire
Aug. 20
8:46 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 5535 E. CR 900 N., North Vernon.
