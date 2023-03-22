Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 20
3:35 p.m.: Quinn A. Ramsey, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
10:31 p.m.: Joseph L. Lunsford, 34, Cleves, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
10:33 p.m.: Nathan Alan Smith, 25, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a legend drug or precursor.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 16
9:29 p.m.: Preston Metcalf, 56, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
March 17
12:20 a.m.: Bradley A. Norman, 42, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of child molestation.
10:24 p.m.: Troy A. Taylor, 54, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
March 18
3:13 a.m.: Kelsey N. Scott, 24, Liberty, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with an ACE of .15 or more.
11:01 p.m.: Charles J. Hunter, 47, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.
March 20
1:43 a.m.: Tony L. Smith, 57, Laurel was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and residential entry.
Greensburg Fire
March 21
11:02 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 1000 Tralan Drive, Greensburg. Letts Fire was also dispatched. According to tax records, this property is owned by Kaylie Ann Herman.
10:03 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 616 W. 11th Street, Greensburg. Letts Fire was also dispatched. According to tax records, this property is owned by Kenneth and Sandra Schlueter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.