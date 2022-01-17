Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 14
12:20 p.m.: Timothy Lee Tackett, 53, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
12:53 p.m.: Clifford Eugene Keihn, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
3:50 p.m.; Tony L. Meeks, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of arson.
4:28 p.m.: Christina Maria West, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:50 p.m.: Dylun Ray Warren Gaddis, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sexual battery.
Jan. 15
2 a.m.: Jessica Ann Richey, 38, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
2:32 a.m.: David J. Redfern, 54, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Jan. 16
4:25 p.m.: Pedro Ramirez-Cuautle, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of reckless homicide, reckless driving, driving while suspended with a prior, and operating while intoxicated causing death.
5:16 p.m.: Michelle Lynn Campbell, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and resisting.
5:42 p.m.: John Henson, 65, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Letts Fire
Jan. 15
11:36 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at CR 380 W. and 850 N. Westport Fire Department was also dispatched.
Westport Fire
Jan. 15
11:11 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 8770 N. Ind. 3.
