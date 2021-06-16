Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
June 15
9:54 a.m.: Barbara A. Dougherty, 66, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
June 10
11:35 a.m.: Jon W. Abrams Jr., 45, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, and resisting.
11:51 a.m.: Timothy S. Lainhart, 38, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:25 p.m.: Bambi K. Nicholson, 36, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.
June 11
8:20 a.m.: Alexis T. Wylie, 25, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
4:44 p.m.: Torann Coffey, 34, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of possession of a syringe and possession of a controlled substance.
June 12
6:04 p.m.: Dwayne H. Littleton, 46, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and resisting.
June 13
7:15 a.m.: Joshua T. Trammell, 43, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:45 a.m.: Richard D. Estridge Jr., 55, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
2:42 p.m.: Adam J. Kruetzkamp, 22, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a motorboat while intoxicated.
5:40 p.m.: James D. Knott, 62, Middletown, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
7:45 p.m.: Chavis D. Whittaker, 30, Richmond, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
June 15
12:45 a.m.: Jessica A. Blakley, 32, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
