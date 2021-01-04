Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Jan. 1
2:25 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1700 block of Lammers Pike.
3:24 a.m.: Battery with injury reported in the 100 block of E. Ind. 46.
Jan. 3
5:24 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of Mulberry St.
10:36 p.m.: Gunshots reported in the 13,000 block of N. Ind. 129.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Dec. 31
3:43 p.m.: Anthony Dewayne Rowland, 34, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery.
5:01 p.m.: Melissa A. Taylor, 23, Ocean Springs, Miss., was arrested on a preliminary charge of vehicle theft.
8:15 p.m.: Jesse Richard Lynn, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
8:15 p.m.: Moira Ashlynn McKinney, 24, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance.
Jan. 1
1:47 a.m.: Aislinn C. Steele, 33, Concord, N.H., was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
3:23 a.m.: Guy Bristol Trinity Davies, 18, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
7:05 p.m.: Dakota Timothy Phares, 25, St. Paul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
11:23 p.m.: Consuela Sierra Leyva, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 3
9:27 p.m.: Donald Anthony Fox, 34, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
10:26 p.m.: James Dynnis Imel, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing meth, dealing marijuana/hashish, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of meth.
Incidents
Dec. 31
12:59 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 7300 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
3:43 p.m.: Battery reported on I-74 at westbound MM 137.
Jan. 2
1:51 p.m.: Confinement reported in the 900 block of N. Carver St.
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Dec. 31
9:59 p.m.: Zachery R. Hauser, 18, Sunman, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated endangerment and minor in possession of alcohol.
Jan. 1
1:05 a.m.: Kimberly D. Cummins, 72, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated endangerment.
Jan. 2
7:52 p.m.: James C. Hertel, 57, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and driving under the influence.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Dec. 31
10:44 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of N. Lakeview Dr.
10:46 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Ave.
3:43 p.m.: Pursuit reported on I-74 at westbound MM 137.
4:44 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Main St.
8:46 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln St.
Jan. 2
1:24 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1900 block of Greensburg Crossing.
1:51 p.m.: Confinement reported in the 900 block of N. Carver St.
6:09 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 800 block of E. Randall St.
6:35 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Dr.
11:26 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 300 block of W. Lou Lane.
Jan. 3
10:42 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of N. Broadway St.
10:26 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and First.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Jan. 1
12:21 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2800 block of N. CR 450 E., Milan.
3:24 a.m.: Battery with injury reported in the 100 block of E. Ind. 46, Batesville.
4:10 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the on S. Main St., Versailles.
Jan. 3
2:14 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 700 block of W. CR 1200 N.
10:36 p.m.: Gunshots reported in the 13,000 block of N. Ind. 129.
10:57 p.m.: Animal abuse reported in the 600 block of S. High St., Versailles.
Jan. 4
12:17 a.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 7100 block of E. Ind. 48, Milan.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Dec. 30
12:58 p.m.: Donald Joe Boatman, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
1:38 p.m.: Scott A. Winingear, 47, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of false informing.
Dec. 31
12:20 a.m.: Brice Clayton Perkins, 18, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
10:59 a.m.: Mitchell Timothy Gard, 31, Cambridge City, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
10:41 p.m.: Anthony Dale Aulby, 49, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Jan. 2
4:03 p.m.: Wyatt Austin Phillips, 18, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
Jan. 3
9:43 p.m.: Tina L. Schwab, 58, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
Westport Fire Dept.
Dec. 31
4:37 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 10,000 block of N. CR 740 E., Butler.
Jan. 1
10:32 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 9600 block of N. CR 75 W., Jennings County.
