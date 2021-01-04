Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

Jan. 1

2:25 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1700 block of Lammers Pike.

3:24 a.m.: Battery with injury reported in the 100 block of E. Ind. 46.

Jan. 3

5:24 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of Mulberry St.

10:36 p.m.: Gunshots reported in the 13,000 block of N. Ind. 129.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

Dec. 31

3:43 p.m.: Anthony Dewayne Rowland, 34, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery.

5:01 p.m.: Melissa A. Taylor, 23, Ocean Springs, Miss., was arrested on a preliminary charge of vehicle theft.

8:15 p.m.: Jesse Richard Lynn, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

8:15 p.m.: Moira Ashlynn McKinney, 24, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance.

Jan. 1

1:47 a.m.: Aislinn C. Steele, 33, Concord, N.H., was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

3:23 a.m.: Guy Bristol Trinity Davies, 18, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of minor in possession of alcohol.

7:05 p.m.: Dakota Timothy Phares, 25, St. Paul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

11:23 p.m.: Consuela Sierra Leyva, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Jan. 3

9:27 p.m.: Donald Anthony Fox, 34, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

10:26 p.m.: James Dynnis Imel, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing meth, dealing marijuana/hashish, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of meth.

Incidents

Dec. 31

12:59 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 7300 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

3:43 p.m.: Battery reported on I-74 at westbound MM 137.

Jan. 2

1:51 p.m.: Confinement reported in the 900 block of N. Carver St.

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Dec. 31

9:59 p.m.: Zachery R. Hauser, 18, Sunman, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated endangerment and minor in possession of alcohol.

Jan. 1

1:05 a.m.: Kimberly D. Cummins, 72, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated endangerment.

Jan. 2

7:52 p.m.: James C. Hertel, 57, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and driving under the influence.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Dec. 31

10:44 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of N. Lakeview Dr.

10:46 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Ave.

3:43 p.m.: Pursuit reported on I-74 at westbound MM 137.

4:44 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Main St.

8:46 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln St.

Jan. 2

1:24 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1900 block of Greensburg Crossing.

1:51 p.m.: Confinement reported in the 900 block of N. Carver St.

6:09 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 800 block of E. Randall St.

6:35 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Dr.

11:26 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 300 block of W. Lou Lane.

Jan. 3

10:42 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of N. Broadway St.

10:26 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and First.

Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Jan. 1

12:21 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2800 block of N. CR 450 E., Milan.

3:24 a.m.: Battery with injury reported in the 100 block of E. Ind. 46, Batesville.

4:10 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the on S. Main St., Versailles.

Jan. 3

2:14 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 700 block of W. CR 1200 N.

10:36 p.m.: Gunshots reported in the 13,000 block of N. Ind. 129.

10:57 p.m.: Animal abuse reported in the 600 block of S. High St., Versailles.

Jan. 4

12:17 a.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 7100 block of E. Ind. 48, Milan.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Dec. 30

12:58 p.m.: Donald Joe Boatman, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

1:38 p.m.: Scott A. Winingear, 47, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of false informing.

Dec. 31

12:20 a.m.: Brice Clayton Perkins, 18, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

10:59 a.m.: Mitchell Timothy Gard, 31, Cambridge City, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

10:41 p.m.: Anthony Dale Aulby, 49, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Jan. 2

4:03 p.m.: Wyatt Austin Phillips, 18, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

Jan. 3

9:43 p.m.: Tina L. Schwab, 58, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified charge.

Westport Fire Dept.

Dec. 31

4:37 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 10,000 block of N. CR 740 E., Butler.

Jan. 1

10:32 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 9600 block of N. CR 75 W., Jennings County.

