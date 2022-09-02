Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 31
12:39 a.m.: Jerry Lee Jones, 64, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass, unauthorized entry of a vehicle, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.
2:25 p.m.: Jaydan Allen Bauman, 18, Vermontville, Michigan, was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing marijuana.
10:06 p.m.: Randi Brogan, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
Sept. 1
5:11 a.m.: Michael Gregory Eagal, 46, Brownsburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
3:43 p.m.: Tyler Theo Meadows, 30, Seymour, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 24
5:35 p.m.: Cole Worthington Sr., 59, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and public intoxication.
9:52 p.m.: Amy M. Reed, 37, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of making a false indentity statement.
Aug. 25
11:35 a.m.: Christian P. Anderson, 24, New Point, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Aug. 27
3:41 a.m.: Richard D. Patterson, 42, Brooville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of residential entry.
7:51 p.m.: John V. Collins, 25, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
Aug. 28
4:07 a.m.: Paige A. Raines, 25, Harrison, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated (with a prior) and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Greensburg Fire
Sept. 1
1:51 p.m.: Fire reported at Rural King, 1807 N. Broadway Street.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 29
10:08 a.m.: John W. Morrison, 42, Madison, was arrested on preliminary charges of strangulation and domestic battery.
