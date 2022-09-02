Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 31

12:39 a.m.: Jerry Lee Jones, 64, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass, unauthorized entry of a vehicle, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

2:25 p.m.: Jaydan Allen Bauman, 18, Vermontville, Michigan, was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing marijuana.

10:06 p.m.: Randi Brogan, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of minor in possession of alcohol.

Sept. 1

5:11 a.m.: Michael Gregory Eagal, 46, Brownsburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

3:43 p.m.: Tyler Theo Meadows, 30, Seymour, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 24

5:35 p.m.: Cole Worthington Sr., 59, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and public intoxication.

9:52 p.m.: Amy M. Reed, 37, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of making a false indentity statement.

Aug. 25

11:35 a.m.: Christian P. Anderson, 24, New Point, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

Aug. 27

3:41 a.m.: Richard D. Patterson, 42, Brooville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of residential entry.

7:51 p.m.: John V. Collins, 25, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.

Aug. 28

4:07 a.m.: Paige A. Raines, 25, Harrison, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated (with a prior) and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Greensburg Fire

Sept. 1

1:51 p.m.: Fire reported at Rural King, 1807 N. Broadway Street.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 29

10:08 a.m.: John W. Morrison, 42, Madison, was arrested on preliminary charges of strangulation and domestic battery.

