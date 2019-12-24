Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Dec. 23

11:17 a.m.: Jack R. Giggings, 47, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:08 p.m.: Lowell Skylar Hedrick, 23, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Incidents

Dec. 23

5:16 a.m.: Shot fired reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 210 S.

3:35 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 500 block of E. North Street, Westport.

6:21 p.m.: Theft reported in the 8500 block of E. CR 215 S.

Greensburg Police Department

Dec. 23

2:30 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 100 block of E. Washington Street.

5:31 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of S. East Street.

9:32 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Second and Carver.

10:19 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Monfort and Michigan.

11:08 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on Ind. 3 at CR 120 N.

Dec. 24

1:48 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of E. North Street.

Westport Fire Department

Dec. 23

3:35 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 500 block of E. North Street.

