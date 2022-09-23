Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 19
8:10 a.m.: Joshua Michael Gallagher, 23, Scipio, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official and criminal trespass.
Sept. 20
10:15 a.m.: Geante Lamont Blakely, 35, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
3:04 p.m.: Francelia Ocamp-Cayetano, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of deception.
Sept. 21
7:17 p.m.: Seth Daniel Powers, 28, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Sept. 23
2:40 a.m.: Darian Wayne Walston, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 13
1:18 p.m.: Elbert A. Isaacs, 37, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance.
11:55 p.m.: Jacob S. Rutledge, 24, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Sept. 17
4:32 p.m.: Skyler D. Campbell, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, obstruction, and intimidation.
4:32 p.m.: Ellen M. Thomas, 28, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a syringe, and probation violation.
Sept. 18
1:55 a.m.: Jon H. Rogers, 20, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident resisting, and possession of marijuana.
7:41 p.m.: David A. Willig, 33, Cedar Grove, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Sept. 20
1:44 p.m.: David L. Ross-Dean, 53, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, operating with an ACE of .15 or more, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Greensburg Fire
Sept. 19
5:37 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 661 W. 15th Street.
Sept. 20
1:30 a.m.: Injury accident reported at 2777 N. Michigan Avenue, Honda Gate A.
6:42 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 716 W. Walnut Street. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Halcomb Family Limited Partnership #2.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 20
2:15 a.m.: Brandi Lynn Burnine, 47, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of counterfeiting and application fraud, and organized theft.
9:31 a.m.: Gregory E. Getz, 60, Rushville, was arrested due to revocation of his bond.
9:42 a.m.: Christian TS Jenkins, 22, Mooreland, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and reckless driving.
10:34 a.m.: Douglas Edward Sallee, 39, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
10:59 a.m.: Ryan Eric Whitfield, 39, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and resisting.
Sept. 21
9:59 a.m.: Erik R. Burnine, 40, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of forgery and possession of stolen property.
12:05 p.m.: Joshua A. Cadwallader, 43, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and criminal mischief.
9:47 p.m.: Jeremy Lee Glover, 32, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Sept. 22
2:41 a.m.: Brian A. Eck, 63, Falmouth, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
10:03 a.m.: Bethany Conatser, 31, Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug, possession of marijuana, and trafficking with an inmate.
3:14 p.m.: Starr Leann Hinton, 20, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of probation violation, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
5:22 p.m.: Garrett C. Dismuke, 34, Evansville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
St. Paul Fire
Sept. 19
1:19 p.m.: Crash type unknown reported at I-74 and westbound milemarker 129. Greensburg Fire also dispatched.
