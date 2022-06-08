Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 6

6:56 a.m.: James Little Still, 45, Seffner, Florida, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and a preliminary charge of dealing marijuana.

10:32 a.m.: Victoria Vesta Arrowood, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of counterfeiting, possession of marijuana, obstruction, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic.

10:58 a.m.: Ashley M. Carter, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

9:21 p.m.: Bonnie Lavonne Kixmiller, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and shoplifting.

June 7

8:05 p.m.: Patrick L. Creech, 45, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

8:05 p.m.: Heaven Leigh Sky Spurlock, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and obstruction.

June 8

1:53 a.m.: Martine Misa Fabien, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while never having obtained a license (second offense) and operating while intoxicated.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 31

11:22 p.m.: Ricky L. Callahan, 59, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

11:48 p.m.: Herschel W. Browning, 31, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

June 1

12:45 p.m.: Jeannie A. Gabbard, 33, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified charge.

9:11 p.m.: Bobby J. Reed, 63, Ross, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and altering a gun’s indentification.

10:38 p.m.: Mark W. Baker Jr., 21, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

June 2

12:59 a.m.: Alfonso Martinez Cruz, 31, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

7:10 p.m.: Jerry N. Meyer, 54, Osgood, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of a Schedule I to V drug.

June 4

1:37 a.m.: Amanda K. Marasco, 38, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, resisting, intimidation, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, and operating while intoxicated.

8:30 p.m.: Lindsey A. Umbstead, 37, Oxford, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

June 5

1:42 p.m.: Brett J. Vondermeulen, 38, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.

6:34 a.m.: Chelsie E. Stegall, 27, Richmond, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

June 6

10:10 a.m.: Michael W. Ruble, 21, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified charge.

12:50 p.m.: Nicholas Gregory, 40, New Trenton, was arrested on an unspecified charge.

Greensburg Fire

June 6

10:39 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.

3:17 p.m.: Fire with damage reported at Lincoln and Walnut.

June 7

4:15 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 300 block of S. Monfort Street.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 6

2:34 p.m.: Brandon E. Thompson, 36, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 7

3:40 p.m.: Carroll Joe Friend II, 49, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of deception.

June 8

8:18 a.m.: Jerry Raymond Chandler, 32, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

