Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 6
6:56 a.m.: James Little Still, 45, Seffner, Florida, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and a preliminary charge of dealing marijuana.
10:32 a.m.: Victoria Vesta Arrowood, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of counterfeiting, possession of marijuana, obstruction, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic.
10:58 a.m.: Ashley M. Carter, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:21 p.m.: Bonnie Lavonne Kixmiller, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and shoplifting.
June 7
8:05 p.m.: Patrick L. Creech, 45, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
8:05 p.m.: Heaven Leigh Sky Spurlock, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and obstruction.
June 8
1:53 a.m.: Martine Misa Fabien, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while never having obtained a license (second offense) and operating while intoxicated.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 31
11:22 p.m.: Ricky L. Callahan, 59, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
11:48 p.m.: Herschel W. Browning, 31, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
June 1
12:45 p.m.: Jeannie A. Gabbard, 33, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
9:11 p.m.: Bobby J. Reed, 63, Ross, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and altering a gun’s indentification.
10:38 p.m.: Mark W. Baker Jr., 21, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
June 2
12:59 a.m.: Alfonso Martinez Cruz, 31, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
7:10 p.m.: Jerry N. Meyer, 54, Osgood, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of a Schedule I to V drug.
June 4
1:37 a.m.: Amanda K. Marasco, 38, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, resisting, intimidation, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, and operating while intoxicated.
8:30 p.m.: Lindsey A. Umbstead, 37, Oxford, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
June 5
1:42 p.m.: Brett J. Vondermeulen, 38, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
6:34 a.m.: Chelsie E. Stegall, 27, Richmond, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
June 6
10:10 a.m.: Michael W. Ruble, 21, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
12:50 p.m.: Nicholas Gregory, 40, New Trenton, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
Greensburg Fire
June 6
10:39 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
3:17 p.m.: Fire with damage reported at Lincoln and Walnut.
June 7
4:15 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 300 block of S. Monfort Street.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 6
2:34 p.m.: Brandon E. Thompson, 36, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 7
3:40 p.m.: Carroll Joe Friend II, 49, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of deception.
June 8
8:18 a.m.: Jerry Raymond Chandler, 32, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
