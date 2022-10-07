Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Clarksburg Fire

Oct. 5

5:30 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 1200 block of E. CR 600 N.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Oct. 3

11:04 p.m.: Grant Ryan Mitchell Snider, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

Oct. 5

1:05 a.m.: Bradley Loren McCammant, 38, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.

2:45 p.m.: Jimmy Lee Colson, 62, Flat Rock, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and criminal mischief.

Oct. 6

4:13 p.m.: Cheyenne Nicole Adkins, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

Oct. 7

1:51 a.m.: Miranda M. Friend, 38, St. Paul, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Oct. 1

8:52 p.m.: Jessica L. Noble, 39, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

8:52 p.m.: Steven M. O’Dell, 39, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

10:19 p.m.: Samson B. McGee, 37, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.

Oct. 2

12:06 a.m.: Tyler D. Wilson, 25, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

9:51 p.m.: Alexander F. Burkhart, 34, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

11:35 p.m.: Gregory C. Guilfoyle, 30, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

Greensburg Fire

Oct. 5

5:10 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Michigan and West streets.

6:43 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Michigan Street and Ind. 3.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Oct. 3

6:46 p.m.: Kevin Randall Hicks, 35, Lathrop, Missouri, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated and operating with a ACE of .15 or more.

Oct. 5

11:31 a.m.: James Russell Jarvis, 46, Zionsville, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation, and disorderly conduct.

7:59 p.m.: Aaron Scott Newbold, 33, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Oct. 6

9:21 a.m.: Lucas M. Mattix, 26, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and forgery.

7:35 p.m.: Gary Lee Walston II, 51, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.

Oct. 7

12:06 a.m.: Brookelyn Paige Kennedy, 19, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

12:34 a.m.: Josie Rose Fortmeyer, 22, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

