Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
Oct. 5
5:30 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 1200 block of E. CR 600 N.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 3
11:04 p.m.: Grant Ryan Mitchell Snider, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
Oct. 5
1:05 a.m.: Bradley Loren McCammant, 38, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
2:45 p.m.: Jimmy Lee Colson, 62, Flat Rock, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and criminal mischief.
Oct. 6
4:13 p.m.: Cheyenne Nicole Adkins, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Oct. 7
1:51 a.m.: Miranda M. Friend, 38, St. Paul, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 1
8:52 p.m.: Jessica L. Noble, 39, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
8:52 p.m.: Steven M. O’Dell, 39, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
10:19 p.m.: Samson B. McGee, 37, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.
Oct. 2
12:06 a.m.: Tyler D. Wilson, 25, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
9:51 p.m.: Alexander F. Burkhart, 34, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
11:35 p.m.: Gregory C. Guilfoyle, 30, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Greensburg Fire
Oct. 5
5:10 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Michigan and West streets.
6:43 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Michigan Street and Ind. 3.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 3
6:46 p.m.: Kevin Randall Hicks, 35, Lathrop, Missouri, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated and operating with a ACE of .15 or more.
Oct. 5
11:31 a.m.: James Russell Jarvis, 46, Zionsville, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation, and disorderly conduct.
7:59 p.m.: Aaron Scott Newbold, 33, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Oct. 6
9:21 a.m.: Lucas M. Mattix, 26, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and forgery.
7:35 p.m.: Gary Lee Walston II, 51, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.
Oct. 7
12:06 a.m.: Brookelyn Paige Kennedy, 19, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
12:34 a.m.: Josie Rose Fortmeyer, 22, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
