Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 16
2:29 p.m.: Jared Timothy Benge, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:33 p.m..: Kyle A. French, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 17
12:12 a.m.: Terry Lee Criss Jr., 48, Anderson, was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing meth.
3:59 p.m.: Kyle Allen Graham, 34, Versailles, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
8:31 p.m.: Christopher T. Meadows, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 16
2:51 p.m.: John D. Collins, 33, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 17
9:55 a.m.: James C. Weise, 40, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 16
10:41 a.m.: Jason Richard Mabis, 47, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
10:55 a.m.: Jennifer L. Young, 36, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of fraud (two counts) and theft.
4:59 p.m.: Jennifer Lynn Bellinger, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
5:06 p.m.: Zachariah Lee Pool, 30, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of pre-trial release violation and disorderly conduct.
7:16 p.m.: Zachary Clay Herrmann, 33, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, burglary, criminal mischief, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
8:58 p.m.: Marla Kay Gamble, 59, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
Feb. 17
12:53 a.m.: Dustin Ryan Young, 32, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
