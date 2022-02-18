Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 16

2:29 p.m.: Jared Timothy Benge, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:33 p.m..: Kyle A. French, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Feb. 17

12:12 a.m.: Terry Lee Criss Jr., 48, Anderson, was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing meth.

3:59 p.m.: Kyle Allen Graham, 34, Versailles, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

8:31 p.m.: Christopher T. Meadows, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 16

2:51 p.m.: John D. Collins, 33, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Feb. 17

9:55 a.m.: James C. Weise, 40, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 16

10:41 a.m.: Jason Richard Mabis, 47, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified writ.

10:55 a.m.: Jennifer L. Young, 36, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of fraud (two counts) and theft.

4:59 p.m.: Jennifer Lynn Bellinger, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

5:06 p.m.: Zachariah Lee Pool, 30, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of pre-trial release violation and disorderly conduct.

7:16 p.m.: Zachary Clay Herrmann, 33, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, burglary, criminal mischief, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

8:58 p.m.: Marla Kay Gamble, 59, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

Feb. 17

12:53 a.m.: Dustin Ryan Young, 32, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

