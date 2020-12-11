Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

Dec. 10

7:55 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. Ind. 129.

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.

Dec. 10

12:13 p.m.: Explosion reported in the 100 block of SW Santee Drive.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

Dec. 9

4:03 p.m.: Gracie Mae Robbins, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Dec. 10

8:50 p.m.: Glenn Endris, 55, Williamstown, Ky., was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Incidents

Dec. 10

12:13 p.m.: Explosion reported in the 100 block of SW Santee Drive.

9:59 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 2300 block of W. Ind. 46.

11:48 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

Dec. 10

1:31 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 300 block of E. Washington St.

9:59 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 2300 block of W. Ind. 46.

10:58 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1400 block of W. Daniel Drive.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Dec. 10

6:57 a.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

12:18 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1700 block of N. Kaleigh Lane.

5:54 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.

10:58 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1400 block of W. Daniel Drive.

Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Dec. 9

4:19 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 5600 block of E. CR 100 S., Milan.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Dec. 9

9:57 a.m.: Breeonna A. Mitchell, 30, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of false informing.

11:17 a.m.: Ricky Gene Moore, 62, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.

Dec. 10

9:11 a.m.: Christian Jaggar K. Balser, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

11:14 a.m.: Trenton Arid William Van Hook, 26, Camby, was arrested on a preliminary charge of auto theft/receiving.

2:46 p.m.: Trinity M. Gibson, 18, Mount Juliet, Tenn., was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and resisting.

Dec. 11

2:38 a.m.: Robert Allen Bubby Miller, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and interference with reporting a crime.

St. Paul Fire Dept.

Dec. 10

1:18 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 300 block of E. Harrison St.

