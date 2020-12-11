Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Dec. 10
7:55 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. Ind. 129.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.
Dec. 10
12:13 p.m.: Explosion reported in the 100 block of SW Santee Drive.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Dec. 9
4:03 p.m.: Gracie Mae Robbins, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 10
8:50 p.m.: Glenn Endris, 55, Williamstown, Ky., was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Incidents
Dec. 10
12:13 p.m.: Explosion reported in the 100 block of SW Santee Drive.
9:59 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 2300 block of W. Ind. 46.
11:48 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Dec. 10
1:31 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 300 block of E. Washington St.
9:59 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 2300 block of W. Ind. 46.
10:58 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1400 block of W. Daniel Drive.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Dec. 10
6:57 a.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
12:18 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1700 block of N. Kaleigh Lane.
5:54 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.
10:58 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1400 block of W. Daniel Drive.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Dec. 9
4:19 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 5600 block of E. CR 100 S., Milan.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Dec. 9
9:57 a.m.: Breeonna A. Mitchell, 30, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of false informing.
11:17 a.m.: Ricky Gene Moore, 62, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.
Dec. 10
9:11 a.m.: Christian Jaggar K. Balser, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
11:14 a.m.: Trenton Arid William Van Hook, 26, Camby, was arrested on a preliminary charge of auto theft/receiving.
2:46 p.m.: Trinity M. Gibson, 18, Mount Juliet, Tenn., was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and resisting.
Dec. 11
2:38 a.m.: Robert Allen Bubby Miller, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and interference with reporting a crime.
St. Paul Fire Dept.
Dec. 10
1:18 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 300 block of E. Harrison St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.