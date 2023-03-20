Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
March 17
5:02 a.m.: Creonne M. Finley, 33, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior and operating while intoxicated with a prior.
12:57 a.m.: Christopher Isaac Rhoads, 29, Bloomington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
March 18
9:14 p.m.: Tabatha R. Pursifull, 44, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
9:14 p.m.: Tommy Lee Pursifull, 48, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
March 19
9:06 p.m.: Andrea Jean Houston, 27, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
11:02 p.m.: Matthew Kyle Nickell, 41, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
March 18
4:45 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 7848 Brownstown Road, Ripley County.
Arrests March 17
5:53 p.m.: Jeffery Scott Gentry, 40, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
March 18
10:47 a.m.: Wendy Sue Hahn, 52, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
March 19
3:29 a.m.: Joshua James Griffin, 44, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating with a controlled substance in his body.
8:36 p.m.: Scott G. Tackett, 41, Milroy, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and leaving the scene of property damage accident.
