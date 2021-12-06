Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire
Dec. 3
5:13 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 11,000 block of N. Ind. 9.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 4
6:34 p.m.: Brian Keith Fogle, 50, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of shoplifting, possession of marijuana , and driving while suspended with a prior.
Dec. 5
12:36 a.m.: Shaylah R. Jones, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Greensburg Fire
Dec. 3
5:10 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at East and Walnut streets.
Napoleon Fire
Dec. 3
5:54 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 5867 S. U.S. Hwy. 421.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 1
4:44 p.m.: Melinda J. Hankins, 35, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of animal cruelty.
5:11 p.m.: Jacob Tyler Pyles, 20, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of burglary.
10:35 p.m.: Brett Oliver Bulmer, 58, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of arson.
Dec. 2
6:24 p.m.: Bradley S. Nicholson, 53, Martinsville, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.
Dec. 3
10:11 a.m.: Shawn Douglas Smith, 38, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sex offender registration violation.
10:35 a.m.: Paul Wayne Parsons, 50, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation as well as an unspecified writ of attachment.
1:22 p.m.: Johnathan David Rust, 26, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and driving while suspended with a prior.
Dec. 4
3:02 a.m.: Misty Dawn Jacobs, 46, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction, possession of marijuana, and driving while suspended with a prior.
5:49 p.m.: Dillon M. Knight, 20, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Dec. 5
2:28 a.m.: Dustin E. Prince, 30, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while never having obtained an operator’s license.
Dec. 6
8:15 a.m.: Michele Lee Schonfeld, 49, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
