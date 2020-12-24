Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

Dec. 23

6:15 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on Arlington Dr.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Dec. 23

4:09 p.m.: Escape reported in the 8800 block of E. CR 150 S.

4:53 p.m.: Battery reported in the 5600 block of N. CR 500 E.

5:40 p.m.: Burglary reported at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Dec. 23

11:05 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Main St.

1:22 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 400 block of W. Walnut St.

4:22 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.

Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Dec. 22

9:52 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 4500 block of W. Railroad Road, Holton.

Dec. 23

3:54 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 3400 block of E. CR 500 N., Osgood.

Westport Fire Dept.

Dec. 23

9:55 a.m.: Battery reported in the 200 block of E. Johnson Ave.

