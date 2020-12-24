Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Dec. 23
6:15 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on Arlington Dr.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Dec. 23
4:09 p.m.: Escape reported in the 8800 block of E. CR 150 S.
4:53 p.m.: Battery reported in the 5600 block of N. CR 500 E.
5:40 p.m.: Burglary reported at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Dec. 23
11:05 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Main St.
1:22 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 400 block of W. Walnut St.
4:22 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Dec. 22
9:52 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 4500 block of W. Railroad Road, Holton.
Dec. 23
3:54 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 3400 block of E. CR 500 N., Osgood.
Westport Fire Dept.
Dec. 23
9:55 a.m.: Battery reported in the 200 block of E. Johnson Ave.
