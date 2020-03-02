Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Feb. 28

1:03 p.m.: Christy Sue Powers, 40, Wesport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Feb. 29

1:09 a.m.: Whitney Dawn Hungate, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested at Franklin and McKee on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, criminal possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, neglect of a dependant, possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of paraphernalia.

March 1

4:45 p.m.: Clay Tyler Mason, 28, Indianapolis, was arrested at Ind. 3 and CR 500 N. on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery.

11:51 p.m.: Kristina Renee Wilson, 27, Greensburg, was arrested at Wilder and Randall on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Incidents

Feb. 28

8:43 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1400 block of W. Washington Street.

8:57 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 3000 block of W. CR 1000 S.

9:33 a.m.: Battery reported in the 3000 block of W. CR 1000 S.

9:47 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.

12:41 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 8400 block of W. CR 120 S.

10:46 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Franklin and McKee.

11:22 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 210 S.

Feb. 29

12:37 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.

3:18 a.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.

10:15 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 500 block of W. CR 450.

1:34 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Westport.

March 1

2:46 a.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 142.

1:13 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 8100 block of S. CR 1000 W.

3:46 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 7300 block of W. CR 105 N.

Greensburg Police Department

Feb. 28

6:28 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1600 block of N. Carver Street.

6:49 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

8:15 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Washington and Warren.

Feb. 29

12:08 a.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of S. Franklin Street.

3:10 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.

3:18 a.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.

5:19 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

8:58 a.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of E. Tenth Street.

3:58 p.m.: Disturbance reported at West and Sheridan.

5:19 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

March 1

7:06 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of W. Washington Street.

10:35 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.

5:58 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1000 block of E. Maureen Road.

6:29 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 500 block of S. Vine Street.

10:43 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street.

11:51 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 800 block of E. Randall Street.

March 2

1:36 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

Napoleon Fire Department

Feb. 29

8:20 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 5200 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421.

St. Paul Fire Department

March 1

12:25 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 500 block of N. Taylor Street.

