Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Feb. 28
1:03 p.m.: Christy Sue Powers, 40, Wesport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 29
1:09 a.m.: Whitney Dawn Hungate, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested at Franklin and McKee on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, criminal possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, neglect of a dependant, possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of paraphernalia.
March 1
4:45 p.m.: Clay Tyler Mason, 28, Indianapolis, was arrested at Ind. 3 and CR 500 N. on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery.
11:51 p.m.: Kristina Renee Wilson, 27, Greensburg, was arrested at Wilder and Randall on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Incidents
Feb. 28
8:43 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1400 block of W. Washington Street.
8:57 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 3000 block of W. CR 1000 S.
9:33 a.m.: Battery reported in the 3000 block of W. CR 1000 S.
9:47 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.
12:41 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 8400 block of W. CR 120 S.
10:46 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Franklin and McKee.
11:22 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 210 S.
Feb. 29
12:37 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.
3:18 a.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.
10:15 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 500 block of W. CR 450.
1:34 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Westport.
March 1
2:46 a.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 142.
1:13 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 8100 block of S. CR 1000 W.
3:46 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 7300 block of W. CR 105 N.
Greensburg Police Department
Feb. 28
6:28 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1600 block of N. Carver Street.
6:49 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
8:15 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Washington and Warren.
Feb. 29
12:08 a.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of S. Franklin Street.
3:10 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.
3:18 a.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.
5:19 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
8:58 a.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of E. Tenth Street.
3:58 p.m.: Disturbance reported at West and Sheridan.
5:19 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
March 1
7:06 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of W. Washington Street.
10:35 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
5:58 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1000 block of E. Maureen Road.
6:29 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 500 block of S. Vine Street.
10:43 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street.
11:51 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 800 block of E. Randall Street.
March 2
1:36 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
Napoleon Fire Department
Feb. 29
8:20 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 5200 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421.
St. Paul Fire Department
March 1
12:25 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 500 block of N. Taylor Street.
