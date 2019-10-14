Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Oct. 11
6:37 a.m.: Diane Lynn Cathey, 39, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 13
12:32 p.m.: Paul J. Cain, 58, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of W. Main Street on preliminary charges of public intoxication and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Incidents
Oct. 11
4:32 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.
5:12 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 10,000 block of W. Ind. 46.
8:54 p.m .: Injury accident reported in the 6900 block of W. CR 650 N.
Oct. 12
10:15 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
8:18 p.m.: Battery reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
Oct. 13
12:48 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 5500 block of N. CR 420 W.
2:54 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 900 block of S. Lake McCoy Drive.
6:52 p.m.: Trespassing reported on the CR 1050 W.
Oct. 14
2:50 a.m.: Shots fired reported in the 2200 block of E. CR 820 S.
3:16 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 300 block of E. Jefferson Street.
Greensburg Police Department
Oct. 11
2:35 p.m.: Forgery reported in the 1900 block of N. Montgomery Road.
2:54 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of E. Greensburg Commons.
4:22 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 1000 block of N. Broadway Street.
Oct. 12
1:05 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.
12:49 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive.
1:58 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 800 block of W. Sheridan Street.
5:43 p.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.
10:32 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Washington Street.
11:32 p.m. Battery reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
11:33 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 900 block of N. Anderson Street.
Oct. 13
3:10 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 3100 block of W. CR 240 NW.
5:24 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street.
7:42 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
8:41 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 900 block of E. North Street.
Oct. 14
1:23 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of W. Sheridan Street.
Burney Fire Department
Oct. 12
7:34 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 2600 block of S. CR 700 W.
Clarksburg Fire Department
Oct. 13
6:19 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 100 block of SW Santee Drive.
Greensburg Fire Department
Oct. 13
3:10 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 3100 block of W. CR 240 NW.
St. Paul Fire Department
Oct. 14
3:16 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 300 block of E. Jefferson Street.
