Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Oct. 29
2:10 p.m.: Billy Gene Burchett, 42, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:41 p.m.: Amber N. Jackson, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on three unspecified warrants.
Incidents
Oct. 29
9:48 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3.
12:22 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 900 block of N. CR 600 E.
2:10 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 5000 block of N. Ind. 3.
11:05 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.
Greensburg Police Department
Oct. 29
3:46 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of W. Davis Street.
6:36 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 900 block of N. Anderson Street.
8:22 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 1500 block of N. Moscow Road.
9:07 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.
Oct. 30
12:45 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1700 block of N. Memorial Drive.
1:04 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Westport Marshal
Oct. 29
4:16 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
Oct. 29
9:02 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 300 block of W. Washington Street, at Greensburg City Hall.
