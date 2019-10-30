Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Oct. 29

2:10 p.m.: Billy Gene Burchett, 42, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:41 p.m.: Amber N. Jackson, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on three unspecified warrants.

Incidents

Oct. 29

9:48 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3.

12:22 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 900 block of N. CR 600 E.

2:10 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 5000 block of N. Ind. 3.

11:05 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.

Greensburg Police Department

Oct. 29

3:46 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of W. Davis Street.

6:36 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 900 block of N. Anderson Street.

8:22 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 1500 block of N. Moscow Road.

9:07 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.

Oct. 30

12:45 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1700 block of N. Memorial Drive.

1:04 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Westport Marshal

Oct. 29

4:16 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

Oct. 29

9:02 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 300 block of W. Washington Street, at Greensburg City Hall.

