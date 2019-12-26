Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Dec. 24

10:42 p.m.: Justin Todd Duvall, 31, Greensburg, was arrested in the 4400 block of W. CR 310 N. on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.

10:57 p.m.: Katrina Lynn Yeager, 60, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Dec. 25

2:01 a.m.: Hunter Gregory Raeth, 20, Greensburg, was arrested at Freeland and Macy on a preliminary charge of minor in possession of alcohol.

Incidents

Dec. 24

3:19 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at CR 420 W. and Frontage Road.

3:46 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 4400 block of W. CR 310 N.

5:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.

10:42 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 4400 block of W. CR 310 N.

Dec. 25

12:17 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 4300 block of S. CR 220 SW.

12:31 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 500 block of N. Taylor Street.

1:02 p.m.: Fight reported in the 6700 block of W. CR 700 N.

7:08 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1600 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.

Dec. 26

1:20 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.

Greensburg Police Department

Dec. 24

8:43 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 400 block of N. Franklin Street.

10:37 a.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Main Street.

10:52 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 800 block of W. Sheridan Street.

12:59 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive.

5:02 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.

7:56 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 2000 block of N. Tulip Court.

10:04 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

Dec. 25

12:28 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 400 block of W. Washington Street.

12:41 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. Gaston Drive.

12:44 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

2:13 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.

7:03 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

Dec. 26

1:22 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 500 block of E. Main Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

Dec. 24

8:59 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of W. Park Road.

Westport Fire Department

Dec. 24

2:50 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 10,000 block of N. CR 500 E.

