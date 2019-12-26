Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Dec. 24
10:42 p.m.: Justin Todd Duvall, 31, Greensburg, was arrested in the 4400 block of W. CR 310 N. on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
10:57 p.m.: Katrina Lynn Yeager, 60, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Dec. 25
2:01 a.m.: Hunter Gregory Raeth, 20, Greensburg, was arrested at Freeland and Macy on a preliminary charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
Incidents
Dec. 24
3:19 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at CR 420 W. and Frontage Road.
3:46 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 4400 block of W. CR 310 N.
5:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.
10:42 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 4400 block of W. CR 310 N.
Dec. 25
12:17 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 4300 block of S. CR 220 SW.
12:31 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 500 block of N. Taylor Street.
1:02 p.m.: Fight reported in the 6700 block of W. CR 700 N.
7:08 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1600 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.
Dec. 26
1:20 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.
Greensburg Police Department
Dec. 24
8:43 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 400 block of N. Franklin Street.
10:37 a.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Main Street.
10:52 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 800 block of W. Sheridan Street.
12:59 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive.
5:02 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
7:56 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 2000 block of N. Tulip Court.
10:04 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
Dec. 25
12:28 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 400 block of W. Washington Street.
12:41 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. Gaston Drive.
12:44 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
2:13 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.
7:03 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
Dec. 26
1:22 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 500 block of E. Main Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
Dec. 24
8:59 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of W. Park Road.
Westport Fire Department
Dec. 24
2:50 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 10,000 block of N. CR 500 E.
