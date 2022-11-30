Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Burney Fire
Nov. 28
5:21 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Ind. 46 and 3.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Nov. 29
8:55 p.m.: Lutolofi Maama, 25, West Valley, Utah, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
8:55 p.m.: Lilinoe Okalani Pulotu, 27, West Jordan, Utah, was arrested on a preliminary charge of vehicle theft.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 23
11:15 a.m.: Christopher C. Ellis, 26, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Nov. 25
12:30 p.m.: Helen L. Roy, 61, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
7:32 p.m.: Jordan T. Eckert, 24, Harrison, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
9:57 p.m.: David L. Marcum, 35, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Nov. 26
10:41 a.m.: Zachary R. Miller, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of escape.
Greensburg Fire
Nov. 29
6:58 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at 120 N. and 70 E.
Westport Fire
Nov. 30
2:53 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 13175 N. 750 E., North Vernon.
