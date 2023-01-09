Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Adams Fire
Jan. 7
11:03 p.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported in the 2300 block of W. CR 500 N.
Jan. 8
6 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 4962 N. Old US Hwy. 421, Greensburg.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 6
3:56 p.m.: Jennifer A. Lyons, 41, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of reckless driving and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
10:42 p.m.: Ty Landon Watkins, 42, Nashville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Jan. 7
1:08 p.m.: Jerry E. Johnson, 55, Alexandria, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, aggravated battery, vehicle theft, theft, deception, and resisting.
3:28 p.m.: Christophe Clay Driver, 33, Nashville, North Carolina, was arrested on a preliminary charge of vehicle theft.
3:28 p.m.: Emily Anne Smith-Jolliffe, 31, Nashville, North Carolina, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
11:03 p.m.: Jason M. Hoover, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Jan. 8
2:53 a.m.: Daniel William Man,, 26, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Greensburg Fire
Jan. 6
7:57 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported at Bath & Body Works, Greensburg Commons Shopping.
Jan. 7
8:56 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 115 W. Edgewater Drive, Apt. A.
Jan. 8
7:57 a.m.: Brush fire reported at 2132 N. Edgewater Dr., Apt. E.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 6
10:44 a.m.: Austin Lynn Lambert, 28, Dublin, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Jan. 9
7:55 a.m.: Nikki N. Calciano, 41, Straughn, was arrested on a preliminary charge of counterfeiting and application fraud.
