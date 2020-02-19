Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Feb. 18
3:05 p.m.: Kristen Lynn Goodwin, 37, Muncie, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
Incidents
12:59 p.m.: Theft reported in the 10000 block of W. CR 1400 S.
3:38 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1000 block of N. Lincoln Street.
6:52 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of N. CR 100 W.
8:26 p.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of S. Walnut Street.
Greensburg Police Department
3:05 p.m.: Theft reported in the Greensburg Commons Shopping Center
4:43 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1200 block of N. Michigan Ave.
8:21 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of N. Dogwood Court.
8:58 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of S. Vine Street.
