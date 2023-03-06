Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 3
11:19 p.m.: Jamesha J. McChristine, 25, Chicago, Illinois, was arrested on preliminary charges of forgery (possession, production or distribution of false government indenitification), deception, reckless driving, interfering with law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, and operating while never obtaining a driver’s license.
March 4
11:43 p.m.: Michael Loren Wallace, 59, Georgetown, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and possession of meth.
March 5
2:53 a.m.: Kristi N. Fugate, 50, Gas City, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug and possession of meth.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 28
2 a.m.: Orion I. Eisert, 20, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 4
12:40 a.m.: Phillip Wayne Lewis, 29, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
March 5
9:07 p.m.: Charles Fredrick Hill, 54, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
