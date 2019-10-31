Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Oct. 30
10:10 p.m.: Shawn Lennon Ripley, 48, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of theft.
Oct. 31
2:31 a.m.: Matthew Shepard, 31, Brookville, was arrested on I-74 at MM 124 on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Incidents
Oct. 30
11:46 a.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.
3:44 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 4600 block of W. CR 700 S.
4:45 p.m.: Fight reported at Mulberry and Poplar, Westport.
11:56 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
Greensburg Police Department
Oct. 30
7:45 a.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. North Street.
9:32 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1900 block of N. Greensburg Crossing.
1:11 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. Main Street.
10:10 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.
11:49 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at MM 128 on I-74.
Oct. 31
12:51 a.m.: Prowler reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
Westport Marshal
Oct. 30
11:46 a.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3.
4:45 p.m.: Fight reported at Mulberry and Poplar, Westport.
Greensburg Fire Department
Oct. 30
9:32 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1900 block of Greensburg Crossing.
11:49: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 128. St. Paul Fire Department also dispatched.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.