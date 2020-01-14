Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Jan. 13
3:46 p.m.: Weldon Chase Willey, 44, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:08 p.m.: Jason A. Foster, 43, Greensburg, was arrested at Washington and West on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
11:28 p.m.: Jeremy Lee Lucas, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of meth.
11:28 p.m.: Amanda Maria Ponsler, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Incidents
Jan. 13
8:54 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3.
12:53 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported at CR 650 S. and 20 W.
3:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Washington and West.
Greensburg Police Department
Jan. 13
8:18 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 2200 block of N. Ind. 3.
9:15 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 900 block of N. Big Blue Avenue.
1:35 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of W. North Street.
1:58 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1000 block of E. North Street.
5:48 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of W. Westridge Parkway.
