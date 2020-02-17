Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Feb. 14

3:30 p.m.: Jonathan Keith Jordan, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:48 p.m.: Erica Lashell Thompson, 31, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 123 on a preliminary charge of providing a false identity.

Feb. 15

3:21 a.m.: Richard Conrad Fayette, 64, Greensburg, was arrested at Monfort and Second Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

1:12 p.m.: Emily Nicole Howard, 29, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

4:17 p.m.: Monique A. Collins, 60, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of E. Main Street on a preliminary charge of residential entry.

Feb. 16

5:19 p.m.: Heather N. Edmondson, 32, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Feb. 16

4:08 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

8:07 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2400 block of S. CR 60 SW.

11:08 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 3800 block of N. CR 850 E.

1:18 p.m.: Dispute reported at Lake McCoy and Crestwood Mobil Home Village.

8 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 4300 block of E. Shady Lane.

10:30 p.m.: Custody dispute reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.

Greensburg Police Department

Feb. 15

12:03 a.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

1:10 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Broadway and Fourth.

4:17 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 800 block of N. Anderson Street.

9:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.

Feb. 16

1:13 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.

7:17 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.

12:18 p.m.: Alarm reported at 321 E. Washington Street.

5:39 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in he 1000 blk of Washington Street.

11:02 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.

Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department

Feb. 16

11:08 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 3800 block of N. CR 850 E.

