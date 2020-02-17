Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Feb. 14
3:30 p.m.: Jonathan Keith Jordan, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:48 p.m.: Erica Lashell Thompson, 31, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 123 on a preliminary charge of providing a false identity.
Feb. 15
3:21 a.m.: Richard Conrad Fayette, 64, Greensburg, was arrested at Monfort and Second Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
1:12 p.m.: Emily Nicole Howard, 29, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
4:17 p.m.: Monique A. Collins, 60, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of E. Main Street on a preliminary charge of residential entry.
Feb. 16
5:19 p.m.: Heather N. Edmondson, 32, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Feb. 16
4:08 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
8:07 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2400 block of S. CR 60 SW.
11:08 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 3800 block of N. CR 850 E.
1:18 p.m.: Dispute reported at Lake McCoy and Crestwood Mobil Home Village.
8 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 4300 block of E. Shady Lane.
10:30 p.m.: Custody dispute reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.
Greensburg Police Department
Feb. 15
12:03 a.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
1:10 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Broadway and Fourth.
4:17 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 800 block of N. Anderson Street.
9:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
Feb. 16
1:13 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.
7:17 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
12:18 p.m.: Alarm reported at 321 E. Washington Street.
5:39 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in he 1000 blk of Washington Street.
11:02 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.
Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department
Feb. 16
11:08 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 3800 block of N. CR 850 E.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.