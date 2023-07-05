Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Clarksburg Fire

July 5

12:03 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 9116 N. Hamburg Road.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

July 5

2:24 a.m.: Joseph A. Herbert, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 27

9:40 a.m.: Floyd E. Davidson, 41, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of trafficking with an inmate, possession of meth, and false informing/reporting.

July 2

8:53 p.m.: Jason R. Paul, 46, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

