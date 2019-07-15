Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 12
8:42 a.m.: Chanse Benjamin Carter, 24, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
8:42 a.m.: Johnathon Lee Tyger, 22, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
10:19 a.m.: Cody Wayne Harden, 35, Edinburg, was arrested in Johnson County on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
12:31 p.m.: Kyle Stephen Goddard, 28, Columbus, was arrested on two warrants alleging probation violation.
3:19 p.m.: Tara E. Myers, 39, Farmland, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of theft.
6:10 p.m.: Russell T. Bialk, 43, New Point, was arrested in the 8500 block of E. CR 215 S. on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
8:47 p.m.: Tara E. Myers, 39, Farmland, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a charge of criminal trespass.
11:24 p.m.: Gage Alexander Medlock, 24, Connersville, was arrested in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior and operating while intoxicated/felony.
July 13
12:37 a.m.: Cody James Sullivan, 25, Waldron, was arrested at Jefferson and Jackson on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
9:56 a.m.: Arthur Michael Phillips, 53, Alsip, Illinois, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 134 on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
7:12 p.m.: Francisco Omar Garcia-Vega, 22, Kissimmee, Florida, was arrested at Ind. 3 and CR 1400 S. on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.
7:53 p.m.: Michele L. Shaver, 42, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Main Street on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication.
Greensburg Fire
July 12
4:05 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Park Road.
July 13
12:49 p.m.: Fire/lines down reported in the 900 block of E. Main Street.
4:08 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 127. St. Paul Fire also was dispatched to the scene.
