Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Oct. 4

3:55 p.m.: Krystianna M. Sechrest, 25, Batesville, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of theft.

11:04 p.m.: Jenny Sue Burbridge, 44, Laurel, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Oct. 4

11:14 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 5200 block of N. Ind. 3.

Oct. 5

1:34 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of E. Mobley Drive.

12:49 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of E. Franlin Street (alley).

3:15 p.m. Structure fire reported in the 600 block of E. CR 1000 S.

8:13 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 5600 block of N. CR 10 E.

11:26 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 2800 block of W. CR 1000 S.

Oct. 6

1:35 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 7200 block of E. CR 600 S.

10:59 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Broadway and Ind. 3.

3:35 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 4300 block of W. CR 340 N.

4:36 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2400 block of S. CR 60 SW.

6:32 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of N. Monfort Street.

8:41 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2800 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421.

9:33 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.

11:02 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 7200 block of E. CR 600 S.

Greensburg Police Department

Oct. 4

1:07 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of E. Central Avenue.

6:34 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at North and Broadway.

10:48 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of N. Jackson Street.

Oct. 5

7:22 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of N. Broadway Street.

8:09 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1900 block of N. Carver Street.

10:23 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.

Oct. 6

1:46 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Main and Ireland.

10:59 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Broadway and Ind. 3.

1:05 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 700 block of E. Greenview Drive.

1:33 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.

2:40 p.m.: Theft reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.

4:40 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.

4:49 p.m.: Fight reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street.

5:41 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 600 block of W. Central Avenue.

6 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 400 block of W. 11th Street.

6:02 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of W. First Street.

6:32 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of N. Monfort Street.

Burney Fire Department

Oct. 4

11:48 a.m.: Illegal burn reported at Base Road and CR 550 W.

Clarksburg Fire Department

Oct. 5

8:13 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 5600 block of N. CR 10 E.

Greensburg Fire Department

Oct. 5

7:41 p.m.: Ilegal burn reported in the 500 block of E. Sycamore Trace.

11:10 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 500 block of N. East Street.

Letts Fire Department

Oct. 4

10:44 a.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 500 S.

Millhousen Fire Department

Oct. 5

3:15 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 600 block of E. CR 1000 S.

St. Paul Fire Department

Oct. 5

7:13 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 400 block of N. CR 800 W.

