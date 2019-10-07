Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Oct. 4
3:55 p.m.: Krystianna M. Sechrest, 25, Batesville, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of theft.
11:04 p.m.: Jenny Sue Burbridge, 44, Laurel, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Oct. 4
11:14 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 5200 block of N. Ind. 3.
Oct. 5
1:34 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of E. Mobley Drive.
12:49 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of E. Franlin Street (alley).
3:15 p.m. Structure fire reported in the 600 block of E. CR 1000 S.
8:13 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 5600 block of N. CR 10 E.
11:26 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 2800 block of W. CR 1000 S.
Oct. 6
1:35 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 7200 block of E. CR 600 S.
10:59 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Broadway and Ind. 3.
3:35 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 4300 block of W. CR 340 N.
4:36 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2400 block of S. CR 60 SW.
6:32 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of N. Monfort Street.
8:41 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2800 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421.
9:33 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
11:02 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 7200 block of E. CR 600 S.
Greensburg Police Department
Oct. 4
1:07 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of E. Central Avenue.
6:34 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at North and Broadway.
10:48 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of N. Jackson Street.
Oct. 5
7:22 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of N. Broadway Street.
8:09 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1900 block of N. Carver Street.
10:23 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.
Oct. 6
1:46 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Main and Ireland.
10:59 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Broadway and Ind. 3.
1:05 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 700 block of E. Greenview Drive.
1:33 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.
2:40 p.m.: Theft reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
4:40 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
4:49 p.m.: Fight reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street.
5:41 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 600 block of W. Central Avenue.
6 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 400 block of W. 11th Street.
6:02 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of W. First Street.
6:32 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of N. Monfort Street.
Burney Fire Department
Oct. 4
11:48 a.m.: Illegal burn reported at Base Road and CR 550 W.
Clarksburg Fire Department
Oct. 5
8:13 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 5600 block of N. CR 10 E.
Greensburg Fire Department
Oct. 5
7:41 p.m.: Ilegal burn reported in the 500 block of E. Sycamore Trace.
11:10 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 500 block of N. East Street.
Letts Fire Department
Oct. 4
10:44 a.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 500 S.
Millhousen Fire Department
Oct. 5
3:15 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 600 block of E. CR 1000 S.
St. Paul Fire Department
Oct. 5
7:13 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 400 block of N. CR 800 W.
