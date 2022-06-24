Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 23
3:22 p.m.: William Warren Graves, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a Legend drug or precursor.
5:09 p.m.: Timothy J. Giddings, 48, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance, and possession of meth.
5:09 p.m.: Donald Lee Smith, 71, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, and possession of meth.
Greensburg Fire
June 22
3:06 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2500 block of S. CR 60 SW.
