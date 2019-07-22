Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 19
8:52 a.m.: Tyler Duane Branstetter, 23, Columbus, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
1:03 p.m.: Jeni Elise Purtlebaugh, 23, Greensburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of theft.
6:19 p.m.: Seth Sheldon Foerster, 18, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of S. Franklin Street on a warrant alleging probation violation.
7:47 p.m.: Jeremy Combest, 43, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of W. Fourth Street on a warrant alleging failure to appear and a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
9:54 p.m.: Gregory Alan Lay, 46, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of N. CR 745 W. on a preliminary charge of burglary.
10 p.m.: Nathaniel Thomas Powers, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of N. Michigan Avenue on a preliminary charge of minor possession/consumption of alcohol.
10:57 p.m.: Tyler J. Olinger,m 28, Flat Rock, was arrested at Hidden Paradise in St. Paul on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
11:14 p.m.: Shelby Harsh, 27, Columbus, was arrested on a warrant alleging probation violation.
11:45 p.m.: Rodney Allen Wettering, 32, Osgood, was arrested at Broadway and Railroad on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
July 20
12:03 a.m.: Kyle M. Keihn, 29, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of N. Michigan Avenue on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
2:56 a.m.: Austin Tanner Taylor, 26, Madison, was arrested at Lincoln and Washington on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and operating while intoxicated.
6:25 a.m.: Nichole L. Petro, 42, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of S. Monfort Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
11:43 a.m.: Jeffery A. Smith, 41, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3 on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of meth.
7:29 p.m.: Joshua P. Fields, 29, Greensburg, was arrested at CR 120 E. and 300 N. on a preliminary charge of auto theft.
July 21
12:23 a.m.: Curtis Jeffery Bausback, 18, Greensburg, was arrested at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 250 N. on a preliminary charge of minor consumption/possession of alcohol.
12:23 a.m.: Madelyn Isabella Day, 18, Greensburg, was arrested at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 250 N. on a preliminary charge of minor consumption/possession of alcohol.
12:23 a.m.: Tyler Scott Hall, 19, Greensburg, was arrested at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 250 N. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
9:49 p.m.: Ricky W. Carroll II, 40, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of W. Sheridan Street on preliminary charges of domestic battery and criminal confinement.
Greensburg Fire
July 20
12:40 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Frontage and CR 100 W.
July 21
8:34 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 200 block of W. Sheridan Street.
1:46 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.
2:32 p.m.: Brush fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 124.
2:37 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.
7:39 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
8:10 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 900 block of N. Broadway Street.
St. Paul Fire
July 21
11:23 a.m.: Brush fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 123.
2:32 p.m.: Brush fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 124.
