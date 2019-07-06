Decatur County Sheriff’s Department Arrests
July 4
4:55 p.m.: Nathaniel Love, 38, Butlerville, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
10:01 p.m.: Rebecca Ramey, 52, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of paraphernalia.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department Incidents
July 4
2:17 p.m.: Report of theft in the 9300 block W. County Road 1400 South.
Greensburg Police Department
July 4
12:24 p.m.: Report of burglary in the 400 block of N. Broadway Street.
3:36 p.m.: Report of an illegal burn in the 600 block of S. Broadway Street.
5:46 p.m.: Report of a structure fire in the 1000 block of N. Broadway Street.
8:54 p.m.: Report of burglary in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.
9:53 p.m.: Report of theft in the 400 block of S. Monfort Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
July 4
