Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Dec. 3

5 p.m.: Christopher Scott Wickard, 28, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of E. Washington Street on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

Dec. 4

2:30 a.m.: Tyler Austin Kessler, 25, Manilla, was arrested on Ind. 3 at CR 800 N. on an unspecified warrant.

Greensburg Police Department

Dec. 3

11:41 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.

2:06 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 400 block of W. Park Road.

