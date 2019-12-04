Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Dec. 3
5 p.m.: Christopher Scott Wickard, 28, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of E. Washington Street on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Dec. 4
2:30 a.m.: Tyler Austin Kessler, 25, Manilla, was arrested on Ind. 3 at CR 800 N. on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Police Department
Dec. 3
11:41 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
2:06 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 400 block of W. Park Road.
