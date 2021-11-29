Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
Nov. 28
1:25 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 27,000 block of W. Chapel Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 26
10:18 a.m.: Christopher Russell Crouch, 35, Martinsville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:26 p.m.: Jubal Mai, 20, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol.
10:26 p.m.: Ronaldo Silvino, 21, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, public intoxication, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
10:26 p.m.: Melvin De-Jesus Vasquez, 28, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Nov. 27
12:51 a.m.: Destiny Lashell Burchett, 21, Falmouth, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
3:47 a.m.: Kyle Matthew Jones, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 28
8:14 p.m.: Kevin W. Tipton, 47, Irvine, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
8:33 p.m.: Alva L. Capps, 50, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:22 p.m.: Tristan Patrick Land, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Greensburg Fire
Nov. 26
5:48 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 4475 W. CR 700 S, Greensburg. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Myron L. Beckner. The Letts and Westport fire departments were also dispatched.
5:49 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at Moscow Road and Veterans Way.
7:54 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 7,000 block of N. CR 800 W. St. Paul Fire Department was also dispatched.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 28
11:04 p.m.: Amanda K. Hamrick, 41, Cross Plains, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Westport Fire
Nov. 27
12:15 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 6790 E. CR 1200 N., Jennings County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.