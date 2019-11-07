Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Nov. 6
3:48 p.m.: Peyton D. Cull, 29, Greensburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of theft.
Incidents
Nov. 6
7:35 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 2200 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
11:09 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.
2:23 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1200 block of S. CR 845 W.
Greensburg Police Department
Nov. 6
7:21 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
7:12 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 800 block of W. Walnut Street.
7:41 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of W. McKee Street.
11:19 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.
Westport Marshal
Nov. 6
4:03 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at West and Millstone.
Adams Fire Department
Nov. 6
Greensburg Fire Department
Nov. 6
4:31 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 4300 block of E. Shady Lane.
Letts Fire Department
Nov. 6
St. Paul Fire Department
Nov. 6
Waldron Fire Department
Nov. 6
