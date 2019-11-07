Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Nov. 6

3:48 p.m.: Peyton D. Cull, 29, Greensburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of theft.

Incidents

Nov. 6

7:35 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 2200 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

11:09 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.

2:23 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1200 block of S. CR 845 W.

Greensburg Police Department

Nov. 6

7:21 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.

7:35 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 2200 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

7:12 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 800 block of W. Walnut Street.

7:41 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of W. McKee Street.

11:19 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.

Westport Marshal

Nov. 6

4:03 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at West and Millstone.

Adams Fire Department

Nov. 6

7:21 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.

11:09 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

Nov. 6

7:21 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.

7:35 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 2200 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

4:31 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 4300 block of E. Shady Lane.

Letts Fire Department

Nov. 6

7:21 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.

St. Paul Fire Department

Nov. 6

11:09 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.

4:31 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 4300 block of E. Shady Lane.

Waldron Fire Department

Nov. 6

11:09 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.

