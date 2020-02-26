Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Feb. 24
1:59 p.m.: Charlotte A. Disbro, 39, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 25
7:43 p.m.: Alva L. Capps, 48, Westport, was arrested in the 12,000 block of S. CR 1050 W. on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 26
3:34 a.m.: Wilmer Leroy Lane, 47, Vevay, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:23 a.m.: Mollibeth Alexis Stout, 19, Westport, was arrested at Ind. 3 and 46 on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and operating while intoxicated.
9:55 a.m.: Ronald W. Sproles, 52, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:22 p.m.: Robert Delford Ailes, 19, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Feb. 24
9:42 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 1400 block of W. Main Street.
1:14 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 8500 block of E. CR 215 S.
7:42 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 400 block of E. CR 800 N.
8:10 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 100 block of W. Mulberry Street, Westport.
Feb. 25
12:39 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 500 block of E. Schott Street, Westport.
7:43 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 12,000 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.
7:46 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1600 block of S. West Street.
Feb. 26
5:14 a.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 300 S. and 850 E.
Greensburg Police Department
Feb. 24
9:42 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 1400 block of W. Main Street.
12:21 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
6:37 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of W. Central Avenue.
Feb. 25
3:29 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
Westport Marshal
Feb. 24
8:10 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 100 block of W. Mulberry Street.
Feb. 25
12:39 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 500 block of E. Schott Street.
