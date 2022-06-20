Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 18
4:19 p.m.: Zachary R. Houk, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
June 19
3:01 a.m.: Samantha Marie Tetrick, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while intoxicated/endangerment.
12:20 p.m.: Matthew Jason Roth, 29, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
