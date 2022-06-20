Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 18

4:19 p.m.: Zachary R. Houk, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

June 19

3:01 a.m.: Samantha Marie Tetrick, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while intoxicated/endangerment.

12:20 p.m.: Matthew Jason Roth, 29, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

