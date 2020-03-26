Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
March 25
9:13 a.m.: Christy S. Powers, 40, no address listed, was arrested in the 400 block of W. Main Street on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
8:31 p.m.: Johnny L. Cupp, 38, Greensburg, was arrested in the 6500 block of N. CR 690 E. on a preliminary charge of battery.
8:31 p.m.: Larry A. Scudder, 55, Greensburg, was arrested in the 6500 block of N. CR 690 E. on a preliminary charge of battery.
Incidents
March 25
1:26 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 141.
5:39 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 5500 block of N. Ind. 3.
8:31 p.m.: Battery reported in the 6500 block of N. CR 690 E.
Greensburg Police Department
March 25
9:03 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
6:36 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street.
8:33 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
8:55 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Sheridan and Carver.
9:23 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
March 26
12:58 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 900 block of E. Washington Street.
New Point Marshal
March 25
8:31 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 6500 block of N. CR 690 E.
Westport Marshal
March 25
7:08 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of W. Main Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
March 25
1:26 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 141.
