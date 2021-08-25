Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire Dept.
Aug. 24
3:19 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 200 S. and 700 W. Greensburg Fire Dept. was also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 23
1:31 p.m.: Allen Lee Asher-Butler, 38, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Aug. 24
10:13 a.m.: Robert A. Coons, 57, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and intimidation.
10:44 a.m.: Ricky A. McQueen, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of contempt of court.
5:38 p.m.: Juan Coyotl-Tepehua, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief, reckless driving, operating without ever having obtained a license (second offense), leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and operating while intoxicated (second offense).
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 23
9:35 a.m.: Gina Marie Pippin, 37, Milroy, was arrested on preliminary charges of failure to appear and probation violation.
2:12 p.m.: Kory Matthew Washburn, 26, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:37 p.m.: Glen Richard Eckstein, 42, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:47 p.m.: Tiphany Jodawn Crain, 43, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of violation of a probationary license.
Aug. 24
3:03 p.m.: Devin L. Meeks, 21, Newton, Illinois, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sexual misconduct.
4:48 p.m.: Brian A. Eck, 62, Falmouth, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
9:17 p.m.: Michael E. Meyer, 31, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:15 p.m.: Kody Michael Peplinski, 25, Greenfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 25
1:53 a.m.: Bard W. Wade, 40, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of habitual traffic violator.
