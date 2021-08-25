Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Burney Fire Dept.

Aug. 24

3:19 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 200 S. and 700 W. Greensburg Fire Dept. was also dispatched.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Aug. 23

1:31 p.m.: Allen Lee Asher-Butler, 38, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Aug. 24

10:13 a.m.: Robert A. Coons, 57, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and intimidation.

10:44 a.m.: Ricky A. McQueen, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of contempt of court.

5:38 p.m.: Juan Coyotl-Tepehua, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief, reckless driving, operating without ever having obtained a license (second offense), leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and operating while intoxicated (second offense).

Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Aug. 23

9:35 a.m.: Gina Marie Pippin, 37, Milroy, was arrested on preliminary charges of failure to appear and probation violation.

2:12 p.m.: Kory Matthew Washburn, 26, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2:37 p.m.: Glen Richard Eckstein, 42, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:47 p.m.: Tiphany Jodawn Crain, 43, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of violation of a probationary license.

Aug. 24

3:03 p.m.: Devin L. Meeks, 21, Newton, Illinois, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sexual misconduct.

4:48 p.m.: Brian A. Eck, 62, Falmouth, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

9:17 p.m.: Michael E. Meyer, 31, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:15 p.m.: Kody Michael Peplinski, 25, Greenfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Aug. 25

1:53 a.m.: Bard W. Wade, 40, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of habitual traffic violator.

