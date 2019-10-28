Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Oct. 25
9:32 p.m.: Randal Gilbert Rose, 18, Laurel, was arrested at Ireland and North on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe and possession of a controlled substance.
9:32 p.m.: Kimberly J. Sullivan, 46, Columbus, was arrested at Ireland and North on a preliminary charge of possession of a syringe as well as an unspecified warrant.
11:58 p.m.: Cory William Dyer, 30, Greensburg, was arrested at CR 250 W. and 100 N. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/felony.
Oct. 27
1:24 p.m.: Richard McVey, 41, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of E. CR 580 N. on an unspecified warrant.
3:20 p.m.: Travis Michael Manlief, 33, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1000 block of S. CR 850 W. on two unspecified warrants.
Incidents
Oct. 25
9:44 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3.
Oct. 26
7:14 p.m.: Lines/poles down reported in the 3100 block of W. CR 500 N.
Oct. 27
4:01 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 2000 block of E. CR 400 S.
5:22 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 4300 block of S. CR 220 SW.
5:36 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
6:42 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
8:28 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
Greensburg Police Department
Oct. 25
8:47 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
9:08 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1400 block of W. Ashford Drive.
5:32 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street.
7:41 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of W. Washington Street.
8:39 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of W. Hendricks Street.
9:32 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ireland and North.
9:38 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of W. Hendricks Street.
11:25 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street.
Oct. 26
2:22 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of W. McKee Street.
9:12 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Hendricks Street.
8:32 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
8:49 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Oct. 27
2:02 a.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of N. Ohio Street.
10:13 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.
Adams Fire Department
Oct. 26
7:13 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 3600 block of N. CR 420 W.
7:14 p.m.: Lines/poles down reported in the 3100 block of W. CR 500 N.
Greensburg Fire Department
Oct. 26
1:51 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 900 block of N. Big Blue Avenue.
6:05 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 900 block of N. Big Blue Avenue.
11:20 p.m.: Lines/poles down reported in the 1000 block of W. Ninth Street.
Millhousen Fire Department
Oct. 26
11:36 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 9200 block of W. Brownstown Road.
Westport Fire Department
Oct. 26
4:09 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 9700 block of N. Base Road, Jennings County.
