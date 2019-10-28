Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Oct. 25

9:32 p.m.: Randal Gilbert Rose, 18, Laurel, was arrested at Ireland and North on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe and possession of a controlled substance.

9:32 p.m.: Kimberly J. Sullivan, 46, Columbus, was arrested at Ireland and North on a preliminary charge of possession of a syringe as well as an unspecified warrant.

11:58 p.m.: Cory William Dyer, 30, Greensburg, was arrested at CR 250 W. and 100 N. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/felony.

Oct. 27

1:24 p.m.: Richard McVey, 41, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of E. CR 580 N. on an unspecified warrant.

3:20 p.m.: Travis Michael Manlief, 33, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1000 block of S. CR 850 W. on two unspecified warrants.

Incidents

Oct. 25

9:44 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3.

Oct. 26

7:14 p.m.: Lines/poles down reported in the 3100 block of W. CR 500 N.

Oct. 27

4:01 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 2000 block of E. CR 400 S.

5:22 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 4300 block of S. CR 220 SW.

5:36 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.

6:42 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.

8:28 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.

Greensburg Police Department

Oct. 25

8:47 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.

9:08 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1400 block of W. Ashford Drive.

5:32 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street.

7:41 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of W. Washington Street.

8:39 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of W. Hendricks Street.

9:32 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ireland and North.

9:38 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of W. Hendricks Street.

11:25 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street.

Oct. 26

2:22 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of W. McKee Street.

9:12 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Hendricks Street.

8:32 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

8:49 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Oct. 27

2:02 a.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of N. Ohio Street.

10:13 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.

Adams Fire Department

Oct. 26

7:13 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 3600 block of N. CR 420 W.

7:14 p.m.: Lines/poles down reported in the 3100 block of W. CR 500 N.

Greensburg Fire Department

Oct. 26

1:51 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 900 block of N. Big Blue Avenue.

6:05 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 900 block of N. Big Blue Avenue.

11:20 p.m.: Lines/poles down reported in the 1000 block of W. Ninth Street.

Millhousen Fire Department

Oct. 26

11:36 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 9200 block of W. Brownstown Road.

Westport Fire Department

Oct. 26

4:09 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 9700 block of N. Base Road, Jennings County.

-- Information provided

Tags

Recommended for you