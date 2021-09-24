Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Arrests Sept. 22
12:39 p.m.: Derick L. Wright, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:56 p.m.: Kevin R. Hancock, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:55 p.m.: Shane J. Jenkins, 46, Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
5:08 p.m.: Mary Marie Cox, 51, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Sept. 23
5:55 a.m.: Jacob Christopher Lovins, 30, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:05 p.m.: Jerry Wayne Littrell, 65, Commiskey, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:12 p.m.: Michael Ray Pike, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sept. 24
12:30 a.m.: Claud Anthony Banks, 46, New Point, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Sept. 22
3:17 p.m.: Debra Jo Webb, 35, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
7:22 p.m.: William Michael Hinesley, 46, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Sept. 23
3:20 p.m.: Thomas E. McCoy, 41, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a syringe, and possession of paraphernalia.
3:27 p.m.: Kelsey M. Williams, 29, Arlington, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
7:25 p.m.: Michelle Dawn Abrams, 19, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.