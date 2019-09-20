Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Sept. 19

11:48 a.m.: Myron L. Beckner, 66, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of E. Main Street on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

5:59 p.m.: Calieb S. Goodman, 31, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

Incidents

Sept. 19

3:07 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 800 block of S. Boulevard Road.

7:39 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of W. Shortridge Road.

Greensburg Police Department

Sept. 19

11:48 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 500 block of E. Main Street.

4:55 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1000 block of E. Central Avenue.

5:27 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1100 block of E. Main Street.

8:10 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1000 block of E. Barachel Lane.

Sept. 20

12:03 a.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

4:07 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

St. Paul Marshal

Sept. 19

3:42 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of N. Taylor Street.

Adams Fire Department

Sept. 19

1:20 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 4300 block of W. CR 340 N.

