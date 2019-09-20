Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Sept. 19
11:48 a.m.: Myron L. Beckner, 66, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of E. Main Street on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
5:59 p.m.: Calieb S. Goodman, 31, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Incidents
Sept. 19
3:07 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 800 block of S. Boulevard Road.
7:39 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of W. Shortridge Road.
Greensburg Police Department
Sept. 19
11:48 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 500 block of E. Main Street.
4:55 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1000 block of E. Central Avenue.
5:27 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1100 block of E. Main Street.
8:10 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1000 block of E. Barachel Lane.
Sept. 20
12:03 a.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
4:07 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
St. Paul Marshal
Sept. 19
3:42 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of N. Taylor Street.
Adams Fire Department
Sept. 19
1:20 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 4300 block of W. CR 340 N.
