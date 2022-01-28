Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 26
12:05 p.m.: Bruce E. LeMasters, 52, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana with a prior and possession of meth.
2:05 p.m.: Susan Chandler, 54, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:37 p.m.: Tammy Lea Carlin, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction, trafficking with an inmate, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
3:37 p.m.: Miranda M. Friend, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
3:37 p.m.: Michelle Leigh Nugent, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
4:15 p.m.: Sharon Lynn George, 44, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug, operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and operating while intoxicated with a prior.
4:28 p.m.: Rishay Jackson, 32, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:35 p.m.: Donald J. Brumley, 46, St. Paul, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:03 p.m.: Guy Daniel Yeager, 26, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug and possession of a controlled substance.
9:28 p.m.: Joshua Lee Cartain, 37, Milan, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and operating after having been adjudged a habitual violator.
10:34 p.m.: Tha Moo, 37, St. Paul, Minnesota, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug and possession of meth.
10:34 p.m.: Say Moo, 30, St. Paul, Minnesota, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug, resisting, reckless driving and possession of meth.
10:43 p.m.: Georgette Sue Collins, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Jan. 27
12:42 p.m.: Wilma M. Weisbach, 54, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and neglect of a dependant.
2:27 p.m.: Gary Anthony Speer, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:58 p.m.: Clayton Michael Powers, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery.
8:21 p.m.: Jack R. Ensley IV, 42, St. Paul, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 28
12:01 a.m.: Ronald M. Lodygowski, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Fire
Jan. 27
6:16 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue, at Honda Gate B.
