Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 30
5:51 a.m.: Demetrius James Thomas, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, strangulation, and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
3:15 p.m.: Kyle F. Mueller, 26, Madison, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of stolen property, vehicle theft, possession of marijuana with a prior, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Dec. 1
2:41 a.m.: Matthew Kyle Nickell, 41, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating after having been convicted of being a lifetime habitual traffic violator.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 2
5:41 a.m.: Dalton J. Hall, 22, Bloomington, was arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, strangulation.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 28
9:39 a.m.: Kyle Geoffrery Scott, 36, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sex offender registration violation.
Nov. 30
9:42 a.m.: Angela Lynn Buntin, 50, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
9:32 p.m.: Brianna Renay Davis, 31, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
Dec. 1
5 a.m.: Brenda Lee Howard, 54, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
8:56 p.m.: Howard Steven Davis Jr., 44, Knightstown, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior and possession of a controlled substance.
