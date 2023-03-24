Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 23
1:52 a.m.: Isaac Boone Hathaway, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
8:45 p.m.: Christopher D. Ellard, 51, Bloomington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 21
12:33 p.m.: Dale R. Gordon, 52, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery resulting in bodily injury.
2:05 p.m.: Zachary T. Hough, 27, Greenfield, was arrested on preliminary charges of forgery and theft.
2:18 p.m.: Karen L. Rose, 62, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
March 22
12:41 p.m.: Brandon Eugene Steele, 29, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with a controlled substance in his body and operating while intoxicated.
March 23
1:04 a.m.: Tyler Adam Walsh, 45, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, criminal mischief, operating while intoxicated, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
1:26 a.m.: Jade L. Emerson, 42, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with a controlled substance in her body and operating while intoxicated.
9:06 a.m.: Matthew Frazier, 46, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of fraud/interfering with a drug or alcohol screening.
