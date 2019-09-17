Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Sept. 16

8:45 a.m.: Frank L. Hiatt, 59, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:43 p.m.: Whitney Webb, 19, Muncie, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

Greensburg Police Department

Sept. 16

7:56 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 100 block of W. Fourth Street.

6:11 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.

7:29 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.

8:24 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Washington Street.

10:43 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 2200 block of N. Edgewater Drive.

11:15 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.

11:40 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Davidson and Main.

St. Paul Fire

Sept. 16

3:39 p.m.: Brush fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 124.

